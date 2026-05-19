KARACHI: In a development in the alleged cocaine dealer Anmol alias Pinky case, sources claimed on Tuesday that an online shopping platform was being used to deliver drugs in posh areas of Karachi.

According to sources, a well-known online shopping brand’s name was reportedly misused by the network to facilitate the delivery of narcotics. They further alleged that branded shopping bags were also used unlawfully to disguise drug deliveries.

Sources said that a customer who ordered drugs had recorded a secret video a few months ago, which later surfaced in connection with the case. The video allegedly shows riders delivering parcels without being aware of their contents.

It is further claimed that delivery riders were unaware that the parcels contained narcotics. In the video, a rider can be seen handing over a parcel to a customer and receiving Rs500 as delivery charges. The footage also reportedly shows a packet of “ice” (crystal methamphetamine) being recovered from inside the parcel.

Meanwhile, a local court on Tuesday allowed the production of accused Anmol alias Pinky at the Judicial Complex in connection with multiple cases registered against her.

The order was issued during proceedings related to her appearance before the City Court. The court directed that the accused be presented before the Judicial Magistrate at the Judicial Complex.

Earlier, investigating officers had approached the District and Sessions Judge South, seeking permission to produce Anmol Pinky at the jail complex instead of the City Court, citing security concerns.

Police informed the court that the accused was required for obtaining physical remand and argued that her appearance at the City Court could pose serious security risks.

The prosecution requested that she be produced at the jail complex due to the prevailing security situation.