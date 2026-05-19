KARACHI: Police on Tuesday barred journalists from entering the premises of Jail Complex during the hearing of accused Anmol Pinky in Karachi, citing strict official instructions, ARY News reported.

Anmol alias Pinky was arrested earlier this month from her Garden apartment in a joint raid conducted by police and a civilian intelligence agency in connection with two cases pertaining to the possession of narcotics and an unlicenced weapon.

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Police personnel stationed at the venue told reporters that they had been directed by senior officers not to allow any journalists inside the jail complex premises.

“We have strict instructions from senior officials that no journalist is to be allowed entry,” a police official said, adding that permission could not be granted for media coverage of the Anmol Pinky case.

The restrictions come a day after journalists were also removed from the jail complex during earlier proceedings related to the case.

Earlier, a local court permitted the production of accused Anmol alias Pinky at the Judicial Complex in connection with multiple cases registered against her.

The order was issued during proceedings relating to the accused’s appearance before the City Court. The court directed that Anmol be presented before the Judicial Magistrate at the Judicial Complex.

Investigating officers had earlier approached the court of the District and Sessions Judge South, seeking permission to produce the accused at the jail complex instead of the City Court.