KARACHI: An inquiry into the alleged “Pinky appearance protocol” scandal has been completed after a nine-hour-long session at the DIG West office, ARY News reported.

According to police officials, DIG West Irfan Baloch led the inquiry team that conducted detailed proceedings and recorded statements of senior officers and staff.

During the inquiry, statements were taken from SSP City Ali Hassan, the SHO Garden, and the Station Investigation Officer (SIO), officials said.

Police sources added that a total of 10 officers and personnel recorded their statements during the proceedings, including three female constables.

Officials further stated that female police officer Manisha also recorded the statements of the female constables as part of the inquiry process.

Police authorities said all statements given by officers and personnel will be reviewed in detail on the following day.

A comprehensive report is expected to be submitted to the Additional IG Karachi on Saturday.

According to officials, disciplinary action will be taken against those found negligent or responsible in the matter following the findings of the inquiry.

The investigation kicked off when alleged high-profile cocaine dealer Anmol alias Pinky was brought to a court in Karachi without handcuffs, in an apparent protocol.

According to reports, the investigating officer escorted the suspect while walking behind her and guiding the way as she confidently entered the courtroom.

Sources claimed that during custody, the suspect had expressed confidence that she would soon be released.

Police arrested the alleged high-profile narcotics supplier, Pinky, during an intelligence-based operation conducted by Garden Police on the indication of security agencies.

Officials claimed that she was among the country’s most wanted drug traffickers and was allegedly involved in the production and distribution of high-grade cocaine across Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

Authorities stated that Pinky operated a mobile drug laboratory and was arrested along with a fully functional cocaine production unit. During the raid, police recovered one kilogram of semi-prepared cocaine, more than 15 cocaine capsules, chemical substances including ketamine, ephedrine, methamphetamine and lidocaine, as well as a pistol.