LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has sought a detailed report regarding the arrest and investigation of drug dealer Anmol Pinky, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting official sources.

As per details, sources said the report includes comprehensive details about her alleged network as well as all cases registered against her.

In Lahore, the Crime Control Department (CCD) has formally initiated a detailed investigation into the case and is preparing to further probe the FIR registered against the accused.

Officials indicated that Anmol Pinky will be transferred to Lahore in connection with the case registered there for further legal proceedings.

According to sources, the accused’s brother, identified as Riyaz, has already been arrested in connection with the case. However, it was noted that Anmol Pinky had not previously been declared a proclaimed offender.

police investigations have revealed that Anmol Pinky was allegedly involved in drug supply activities in Lahore along with her brother.

Investigators have also summoned former police inspector Rana Ikram, who is reportedly the ex-husband of the accused, for questioning in relation to the case.

CCD officials are expected to question the former officer as part of efforts to trace the full scope of the alleged drug trafficking network and establish links connected to the investigation.