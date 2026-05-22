A Karachi court on Friday sent Anmol Pinky to jail on judicial remand in connection with more than 16 cases registered against her, ARY News reported.

Anmol alias Pinky was arrested earlier this month from her Garden apartment in a joint raid conducted by police and a civilian intelligence agency in connection with two cases pertaining to the possession of narcotics and an unlicenced weapon.

Anmol Pinky was produced before a judicial magistrate during proceedings related to multiple ongoing investigations.

Following the hearing, the court ordered that Anmol Pinky be remanded to judicial custody in all cases and transferred to jail pending further legal proceedings and investigation.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) ‘arrested’ two suspects in Punjab in connection with the high-profile Anmol Pinky drug case.

As per details, the two individuals taken into custody are reportedly foreign nationals. Sources said both suspects are believed to be Nigerian citizens linked to a drug trafficking network operating in Lahore.

Investigators have widened the scope of the inquiry after analysing information recovered from Pinky’s mobile phone, sources added.

Officials believe the arrested suspects were associated with an international narcotics network allegedly connected to the ongoing case.