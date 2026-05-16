KARACHI: Alleged cocaine dealer Anmol alias “Pinky” appeared visibly distressed while being produced before a judicial magistrate at Karachi’s City Court, repeatedly asking about a person she referred to as “Baba.”

According to eyewitnesses, Anmol Pinky looked around the courtroom upon arrival and asked several people, including a lawyer, whether they had been sent by “Baba.”

“Did Baba send you?” she asked a lawyer present in the courtroom. After receiving a negative response, she appeared increasingly anxious and continued searching for someone connected to the mysterious individual.

Sources said the accused repeatedly scanned the courtroom and attempted to take a lawyer’s phone to make a call, but police officials did not allow her to do so.

Throughout the hearing, she continued asking people gathered inside the courtroom whether anyone had been sent by “Baba,” appearing eager to contact or meet the unidentified person.

During her production before the court, Anmol Pinky also scuffled with police officials.

During the hearing, the accused claimed she had been subjected to torture and falsely implicated in multiple cases. She alleged that she was targeted, beaten, and forced to name individuals during interrogation.

Anmol further claimed that her family was being targeted and insisted she had done nothing wrong.

“I was beaten and false cases were registered against me,” she told the court. She alleged that she was brought from Lahore and implicated in fabricated cases in Karachi, adding that drugs had been falsely planted on her.