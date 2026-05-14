KARACHI: Fresh disclosures have emerged in the case of alleged cocaine dealer Anmol alias Pinky, with sources revealing that 15 cases were registered against her in Karachi’s South Zone, while she has already been acquitted in nine of them, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Anmol Pinky was also nominated in several cases registered against riders allegedly involved in narcotics supply.

The riders were later acquitted by the courts, while Anmol Pinky, who was also named in those cases, was similarly cleared.

Sources alleged that a senior officer of Karachi South district police had previously facilitated Anmol Pinky by ensuring weak case preparation in multiple cases.

They claimed that poorly prepared case files and weak prosecution resulted in her acquittal in nine cases, while the riders also secured release from court.

Police sources said South Zone police are now compiling records and case files to arrest Anmol Pinky in the remaining six cases.

The matter has gained further significance after the name of a senior South Zone police officer reportedly surfaced during the ongoing inquiry into the alleged irregularities surrounding Anmol Pinky’s recent court appearance.

The inquiry is examining whether negligence or deliberate procedural lapses enabled her to repeatedly secure legal relief in past cases.

Earlier, an inquiry into the alleged “Pinky appearance protocol” scandal was completed after a nine-hour-long session at the DIG West office.

According to police officials, DIG West Irfan Baloch led the inquiry team that conducted detailed proceedings and recorded statements of senior officers and staff.

During the inquiry, statements were taken from SSP City Ali Hassan, the SHO Garden, and the Station Investigation Officer (SIO), officials said.

Police sources added that a total of 10 officers and personnel recorded their statements during the proceedings, including three female constables.

Officials further stated that female police officer Manisha also recorded the statements of the female constables as part of the inquiry process.

Police authorities said all statements given by officers and personnel will be reviewed in detail on the following day.

A comprehensive report is expected to be submitted to the Additional IG Karachi on Saturday.

According to officials, disciplinary action will be taken against those found negligent or responsible in the matter following the findings of the inquiry.