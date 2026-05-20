ISLAMABAD: Shocking revelations reportedly surfaced during a meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Interior regarding the alleged narcotics network linked to Anmol alias Pinky, widely referred to in media reports as the “Cocaine Queen,” ARY News reported.

According to sources, investigators informed the committee that the list of alleged high-profile clients connected to Anmol Pinky runs into the hundreds, with as many as 881 prominent individuals reportedly identified through contact records and communication data.

Sources said the committee was told that Pinky’s contact list contained 881 numbers, and investigators believe she remained in communication with all of them.

The alleged client list of Anmol Pinky reportedly includes influential figures from major cities across Pakistan, including business owners, CEOs of private companies, politicians, bureaucrats and so-called “party boys,” sources claimed.

During the briefing, officials also reportedly informed lawmakers that several personalities from the showbiz industry were among those allegedly purchasing narcotics from the accused.

According to sources, investigators have obtained names, contact numbers and residential addresses of suspected buyers linked to the Anmol Pinky network.

Senior police officials and relevant institutions have reportedly finalised the list as part of the ongoing investigation, sources added.

Authorities have not yet publicly released the names of any alleged individuals linked to the case, while further investigation remains underway.

Earlier, alleged drug trafficker Anmol alias Pinky has reportedly been accused of attempting to obtain a fake national identity card under a false name, prompting police to initiate formal correspondence with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

According to South Zone police, a letter has been sent to NADRA seeking legal action in connection with the alleged attempt to procure a forged identity document.

Police stated that Anmol Pinky allegedly attempted to obtain a Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) in February under the name “Saira Shoukat.” However, the attempt was unsuccessful, and no fake identity card was issued, officials added.

Authorities have requested that legal proceedings be initiated over the alleged attempt to create fraudulent identification records.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, police said.