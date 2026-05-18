Anmol Pinky: Travel records of 'cocaine dealer' emerge

LAHORE: New details have emerged regarding the travel history of alleged cocaine dealer Anmol aka Pinky, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Records indicate that the accused travelled abroad only once. She reportedly departed Pakistan for Baku via Karachi on 25 December 2018, sources said.

Sources further said Anmol Pinky is said to have spent approximately three months overseas before returning from Baku to Pakistan on 1 April 2019.

Airport sources further stated that her husband, former police inspector Rana Akram, has also travelled to Baku on two separate occasions.

According to the details, Rana Akram travelled to Baku on 12 October 2025 and returned to Pakistan on 19 October 2025. He later left again on 27 December 2025 and returned to Lahore on 6 January 2026.

Sources also claimed that Rana Akram had previously arrested Anmol Pinky and her associate Kiran. However, it is alleged that both were later released after the payment of a Rs500 million bribe along with two vehicles.

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The court further instructed the relevant magistrates and the investigating officer to ensure immediate implementation of the order.

Anmol alias Pinky was arrested earlier this month from her Garden apartment in a joint raid conducted by police and a civilian intelligence agency in connection with two cases pertaining to the possession of narcotics and an unlicenced weapon.

The “Pinky Case” has quickly snowballed into an institutional scandal for the Sindh Police. The Inspector General (IG) of Sindh recently suspended three police officers after they were caught violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by giving the accused “VIP protocol.”

Public outrage has also flared online after videos went viral showing Anmol being escorted to court completely without handcuffs—a stark contrast to how lower-income suspects are traditionally treated in Pakistan’s judicial system. Social media commentators have drawn immediate parallels to the infamous 2015 currency smuggling case of model Ayyan Ali, citing the Anmol Pinky case as another glaring example of “VIP culture” influencing law enforcement.