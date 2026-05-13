KARACHI: A video showing how police arrested drug trafficker Anmol alias Pinky from Karachi’s Garden area has emerged online.

According to details, the footage reveals that Anmol “Pinky” was arrested from a flat located in the Garden area of Karachi.

Police officers can be seen knocking on the apartment door, which was opened by a woman identified as Anmol alias Pinky. Upon entering the flat, a female constable immediately confiscated her mobile phone and began conducting a search of the premises.

The footage further shows a pistol being recovered during the search of a bag. Scenes allegedly depicting the preparation of cocaine inside the flat can also be observed, with large quantities of both prepared and partially prepared cocaine visible at the location.

Meanwhile, further developments have also emerged regarding Anmol alias Pinky’s arrest. The female narcotics smuggler had reportedly been detained a week earlier by a federal intelligence agency from Nawab Town, Lahore.

According to sources, the suspect was traced and taken into custody with the assistance of a device locator.

At the time of her arrest, authorities allegedly recovered high-quality narcotics worth millions of rupees from her residence in Lahore.

Sources further stated that Anmol “Pinky” had contracted a second marriage with a former inspector of the Punjab Police. She had reportedly rented a house where she allegedly manufactured narcotics herself.

Police sources in Lahore also claimed that Anmol Pinky’s entire narcotics distribution network operated across Karachi. The alleged drug trafficking gang reportedly included police personnel, women, and drivers of passenger coaches.