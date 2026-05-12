An alleged audio leak of drug-dealing accused Anmol, aka “Pinky,” has surfaced, in which she appears to openly challenge police and claims about evading arrest for years. ARY News reported.

In the recording, the woman Anmol Pinky mocks police efforts to apprehend her, claiming that officers have spent years trying unsuccessfully to arrest her before eventually retiring.

Speaking in a sarcastic tone, she suggests that those attempting to arrest her lack the intelligence to understand how she operates.

“You keep saying you will arrest Anmol Pinky, but years pass, and officers retire without succeeding,” she mocked the police in the audio. “Even if you were born again, you still would not be able to catch me.”

She advised police to think like her, ‘actually, your intellect is in your knees the day you start thinking like Pinky, the day you will become a brand like Anmol Pinky,’ she added.

She further alleges that her operations continue openly across Karachi, daring authorities to stop her activities if they can.

She also appears to advertise the availability of narcotics, claiming that “Golden Stock” products are readily available and that a 24-hour service remains active through various shop accounts.

In the recording, she further claims that two individuals identified as “Sunny” and “Lucky” are also with her.