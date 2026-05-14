KARACHI: A detailed investigation into cocaine dealer Anmol alias Pinky is continuing in Karachi, with authorities claiming significant disclosures about the scale and structure of her alleged drug network.

According to investigators, the accused reportedly admitted that narcotics worth more than Rs20 million were being sold monthly in Karachi. It is further claimed that consignments were transported from Lahore using intercity bus services.

During interrogation, Anmol Pinky stated that when her identity card was blocked, she opened a bank account under the name of “Sameer” to facilitate financial transactions.

She also allegedly revealed that drug-related payments were received and transferred through Easypaisa accounts, with a franchise outlet in Gulistan-e-Johar used to handle money movement.

Officials said another bank account was opened under the name of an individual identified as Zeeshan to manage financial flows linked to the network.

Investigators further noted that mobile SIMs used in the operation were registered under the names of individuals identified as Fazal and Saba Bibi.

The accused allegedly claimed that an officer identified as Ehsan had previously arrested her brother multiple times but released him after receiving bribes. She also claimed that more than Rs100 million in total bribes were paid to various officials, the investigation revealed.

According to probe report, Anmol Pinky’s former husband’s two brothers are lawyers, and that narcotics were allegedly stored in their chambers to avoid detection, while protection was reportedly secured through financial payments to certain police stations including Darakhshan, Gizri and Boat Basin.

The suspect also alleged that police personnel identified as Kamran had detained her riders and accepted approximately Rs20 million in bribes before releasing them.

Investigators say the network operated in a highly organised and cautious manner, relying on SIM-less mobile phones and digital platforms for communication.

According to the probe, riders had no direct contact with buyers, while coordination was handled exclusively through Anmol Pinky. Buyers reportedly did not know who would deliver the narcotics, and riders were also unaware of the end recipients.

Officials said riders would often leave narcotics at designated locations, take photographs and share live location data with the accused, who would then forward the details to customers.

Sources added that individuals caught within the network were immediately cut off and permanently removed from the operation, indicating a strict internal security system within the syndicate.