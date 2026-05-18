KARACHI: Responding to a question about who posed a threat to the life of alleged drug suspect Anmol alias Pinky, senior ARY News crime reporter Nazeer Shah said authorities were still trying to determine the exact source of the danger, while police had put extraordinary security arrangements in place to avoid any untoward incident.

Shah said no specific threat actor had been officially identified, but police were taking no chances given the high-profile nature of the case and recent allegations surrounding the accused’s custody.

He revealed that snipers had been deployed at sensitive locations around Baghdadi Police Station, while more than 40 police personnel, including senior officers, had been assigned to ensure Anmol Pinky’s security during custody and court appearances.

According to Shah, Pinky’s food is being thoroughly checked before being served, while a security tent has been erected outside her lock-up to restrict access and maintain strict surveillance.

He further disclosed that Anmol Pinky, along with her close associates Zeeshan and Sohail, remains in police custody as investigators probe an alleged narcotics network.

Shah said police have identified more than six suspicious bank accounts linked to the trio, with financial transactions worth Rs60 million to Rs80 million detected so far. Investigators have also reportedly traced Rs8.4 million in payments allegedly used for narcotics purchases from abroad.

He added that the probe had expanded beyond Karachi and was now being examined as a possible international drug trafficking case.

Clarifying the legal aspect, Shah noted that statements made by Anmol Pinky before the media carry no legal standing unless formally recorded before a magistrate.