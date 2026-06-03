KARACHI: The first picture of Anmol, alias Pinky, since her transfer to prison has surfaced, showing her looking visibly distressed and wearing simple household attire.

According to prison sources, her demeanor shifted drastically once she was behind bars, and she reportedly broke down in tears upon entering the jail facility.

Sources added that the suspect attempted to avoid prison time by claiming she suffered from a severe kidney condition, allegedly plotting to secure a permanent transfer to a hospital instead.

However, senior police officials were already aware of her plans.

Sources revealed that this is the first time Pinky is facing a prolonged period of detention, which has left her deeply unsettled.

Police sources explicitly stated that even if she falls genuinely ill, she will be treated strictly within the prison hospital, emphasizing that authorities are fully aware of her tactics and manipulation strategies.

“It is impossible for Anmol, alias Pinky, to secure an easy release,” a police source stated, adding that Karachi Police have already tracked down and gained access to multiple bank accounts linked to her.

Police have submitted details of the bank accounts of the alleged facilitators of Anmol Pinky, in connection with a narcotics case before the court.

According to a police report obtained by ARY News, proceeds from the sale of narcotics were allegedly transferred through various bank accounts.

The report states that funds were moved through multiple accounts belonging to the suspects Zeeshan and Sohail. Zeeshan reportedly maintains five bank accounts across three different banks, while Sohail has two accounts in two separate banks.

Police allege that Anmol, alias Pinky, was involved in the sale of narcotics worth millions of rupees across Karachi. The report further claims that all financial transactions related to the narcotics trade were conducted through these bank accounts.

According to investigators, the accounts were operated by Zeeshan and Sohail, and they contain records of incoming transactions, including details of the individuals and sources from which the funds were received.

The investigation into the financial network linked to the alleged narcotics operation remains ongoing.

Anmol alias Pinky was arrested earlier this month from her Garden apartment in a joint raid conducted by police and a civilian intelligence agency in connection with two cases pertaining to the possession of narcotics and an unlicenced weapon.