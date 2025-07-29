Ann-Margret reacts to Lindsay Lohan starring in her biopic

After Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis’ endorsement, iconic actor Ann-Margret has herself approved of Lindsay Lohan, playing her in a biopic.

For the unversed, Disney alum Lindsay Lohan has repeatedly spoken about being associated with an ‘intense’ Ann-Margret biopic, and her desire to play the Swedish-American actor on screen, which also got validation from her ‘Freakier Friday’ co-star Jamie Lee Curtis this week, and later from the cinema icon herself.

In a recent promotional appearance for their forthcoming film, Curtis said on a daily show, “I’m going to out you now to the world — I want her to do the Ann-Margret story.”

‘The Last Showgirl’ actor went on to mention, “So, every day on Instagram… I find videos of her [Margret] back in the day, and I send [Lohan] videos every day.”

Soon after, Margret herself responded to Curtis’ endorsement.

Speaking to a foreign publication, the ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ actor said, “I know that she [Lohan] wants to do that. It just depends on what the dialogue is like. What can I say?”

“I adore her. I think she’s full of talent, and I just would like to see what they can come up with,” the veteran added.

Notably, Lohan last shared an update on the biopic in November, when she confirmed to Andy Cohen, “We’re working on the story. It’s exciting.”

“It’s gonna be pretty intense. It has to be the way that she wants it to be, so I really want it to be special in that way,” she teased further.

