Anna Camp jokes about the first thing she asked Netflix after her ‘You’ casting

Anna Camp had a strange yet funny reaction when she found out she would be playing twins in Netflix’s You season 5.

Speaking at the New York City premiere, Anna Camp shared that her first question was, “Will I get double the money since I have to learn double the lines?” Anna Camp laughed and said that Netflix told her no, but she felt she had to ask!

In You season 5, Anna Camp played identical twins, Raegan and Maddie Lockwood. The hit series, which first aired in 2018, stars Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, a charming yet deadly serial killer.

Anna said she was thrilled to finally take on the challenge of playing two characters at once, something she had always wanted to do.

Anna Camp explained that working on You season 5 meant learning two sets of lines, doing two different hair and makeup looks, and changing into two sets of costumes.

She said it was a real challenge, but one she found very exciting. Anna Camp added that when she finally saw herself acting opposite herself, she felt proud of her work.

When asked which twin she enjoyed playing more, Anna Camp said she couldn’t pick between the nasty Raegan and the sweet Maddie.

She described them as “both very fun in their own ways,” showing how much she enjoyed her roles in You Season 5.

The New York City premiere of You season 5 was also attended by Penn Badgley, who came with his pregnant wife Domino Kirke.

Other stars like Charlotte Ritchie, Madeline Brewer, and Pete Ploszek were also there. Pete Ploszek, who plays Harrison, joked about playing a not-so-bright character when asked if he used any personal experience for the role.

The fifth and final season of You dropped on Netflix this Thursday and is now available for streaming. Anna Camp’s fans can now watch her exciting double performance in You Season 5.