Anna Dawson, Keeping Up Appearances star who played violet, dies aged 88

Anna Dawson, who starred as Violet in the BBC sitcom Keeping Up Appearances, has died aged 88. The actress passed away peacefully on Saturday 27 June 2026 at 3pm in Kerikeri, New Zealand.

The news was confirmed by the Christ Church Anglican at Kororreka Russell in New Zealand in a Facebook post that paid tribute to the “much treasured member of our faith community”. Her death follows her husband John Boulter, 85, who died on December 25 2025, after the couple spent 42 years living in Okiato and Tapeka in New Zealand.

Dawson was born in Bolton, Lancashire on July 27 1937, where she trained at Elmhurst Ballet School, before attending the Central School of Speech and Drama in London.

Over her three-decade career in TV, film and theatre, the actress enjoyed spells on the West End and graced television screens, taking up many memorable roles including Mary Crawford in Dixon of Dock Green, and appearing in shows like The Benny Hill Show, and as Carla in The Kenny Everett Show.

She later played Violet, Hyacinth’s sister, in the last series of the much loved sitcom Keeping Up Appearances. The show is well known for Mrs Bucket’s catchphrases “It’s me, I’m ‘avin a do!”, “Rose you can’t be off colour!” and “Smother me, it’s your mother’s turn for the ‘at and gown and we’re goin’ out, my dear!”.

After retiring from acting, Ms Dawson moved to New Zealand to live in the rural village.

Dawson was a popular figure in comedy theatre, however her iconic role as Hyacinth Bucket’s long-suffering and ostentatious sister ensured she was recognisable to audiences across the UK. She will always be remembered as the stern, moneyed Violet who couldn’t believe her ears every time Hyacinth regaled her with tales of her life of alleged refinement. Dawson, born in 1937, celebrated her 88th birthday just weeks before her passing in July.

The actress, also a beloved local at the small Church of the Kororareka Russell, was described as a ‘beautiful and very generous spirit’.

People Also Ask Who played Violet in Keeping Up Appearances?

Violet, who was played by Anna Dawson, was Hyacinth Bucket’s well-heeled sister in the BBC sitcom ‘Keeping Up Appearances’.

The actress, who originally hailed from Bolton in Lancashire, was a well-known TV star before retiring to New Zealand, where she passed away aged 88 on Saturday 27 June 2026.

How old was Anna Dawson when she died?

Anna Dawson died aged 88. Her death occurred on June 27, 2026, in New Zealand. The cause of death was not stated in the initial reports.

She died only months after her husband of 42 years John Boulter died at 85 on December 25 2025.

The couple had retired to New Zealand. Dawson was celebrated for her distinctive acting skills and remained widely recognised by audiences around the globe as Violet, a role she reprised for four episodes of ‘Keeping Up Appearances’. The pair’s shared passing has touched their community, and Anna is survived by their two children.