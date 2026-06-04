Anna Faris has a date at the Scary Movie premiere, and no, it’s not her husband.

The actor made a rare red-carpet appearance on Wednesday, June 3, at the global premiere of Scary Movie, and she was joined by a very special guest: her 13-year-old son, Jack Pratt.

Faris, 49, looked striking in a black sequin halter-neck dress featuring side cutouts, while Jack opted for a classic black suit paired with a crisp white shirt, keeping his look simple and polished for the event.

The mother-son duo was also joined on the carpet by Faris’ husband Michael Barrett and his daughter Margot Barrett, making it a blended-family outing at the high-profile premiere.

Jack is the son of Faris and actor Chris Pratt, and the former couple have largely kept him out of the public eye, with only a few rare appearances over the years.

Faris’ stepdaughter Margot, 22, has also previously shown love for the franchise, even recreating one of the iconic Scary Movie scenes on TikTok during Halloween, which Faris later shared on Instagram.

The actress is also set to reprise her iconic role as Cindy Campbell in the upcoming installment of the Scary Movie franchise.

The new Scary Movie installment is scheduled to hit theaters on Friday, June 5, marking the return of one of the franchise’s most recognizable characters after years away from the screen.