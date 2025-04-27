‘The Accountant 2’ director hints at Anna Kendrick’s return in third movie

With The Accountant 2 hitting theaters, director Gavin O’Connor is already teasing a third installment, hinting at the return of Anna Kendrick’s character, Dana.

In a recent interview alongside star Ben Affleck, O’Connor expressed enthusiasm for reviving the romance between Dana, Anna Kendrick’s character from the 2016 original, and Affleck’s Christian Wolff. Kendrick played Christian’s love interest in the first film, a dynamic fans have hoped to see revisited.

When asked about plans for another sequel, Affleck deferred to screenwriter Bill Dubuque and O’Connor, stating he’s awaiting “another great script.” O’Connor revealed, “One thing we’ve talked about is bringing Anna Kendrick back. Maybe Christian can finally get the love he deserves.”

Affleck jokingly hoped Anna Kendrick “still likes us,” but O’Connor shared that he’s been texting with Kendrick, who is “a hundred percent in” for a potential third film.

While The Accountant 2 focuses on Christian’s relationship with his brother Braxton, played by Jon Bernthal, O’Connor clarified that Anna Kendrick’s absence was intentional. “It was always about bringing the brothers together to fix things,” he said, emphasizing themes of human connection and love. The second film explores the brothers’ search for reconciliation, a universal struggle O’Connor wanted to highlight.

O’Connor also confirmed that the series was envisioned as a trilogy, promising that the third film won’t take another nine years, unlike the gap between the first two. With Kendrick’s potential return, fans are eager for Christian’s romantic arc to resume. As The Accountant 2 draws audiences, the prospect of a third film, blending action and emotional depth, is already generating buzz.