Anna Wintour addresses controversy over Bezos couple funding 2026 Met Gala

Anna Wintour has addressed the growing conversation surrounding Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos’ involvement in next year’s Met Gala.

While speaking to CNN, the longtime Met Gala co-chair and former Vogue Editor in Chief praised Sánchez Bezos’ role in the upcoming event.

“I think Lauren is going to be a wonderful asset to the museum and to the event,” she gushed.

Anna Wintour went on to praise, “[I’m] very grateful for her incredible generosity, and she’s a great lover of costume and obviously of fashion, so we’re thrilled she’s part of the night.”

While Wintour recently stepped down from her role as Vogue U.S. editor-in-chief after 37 years, she continues to serve as Vogue’s Global Creative Director and Chief Content Officer for Condé Nast.

She will still partially oversee the 2026 Met Gala, which will also mark the first event under her successor, Chloe Malle.

The decision to involve the Bezos couple as donors has sparked debate as the Met Gala has historically been funded by high fashion houses.

Some critics have even questioned the creative direction of the event due to Jeff Bezos’ recent involvement in political circles, including the Trump administration.

Next year’s Met Gala theme is “Costume Art,” Vogue previously confirmed.