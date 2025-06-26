Anna Wintour steps down as Vogue US editor-in-chief

British-American journalist Anna Wintour is set to step down as editor-in-chief of American Vogue after 37 years.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

On Thursday, she informed the staff that Vogue will be starting the search for a new head of editorial content, as per a report by Variety.

Anna Wintour will, however, continue in her roles as Condé Nast’s Chief Content Officer and Vogue’s Global Editorial Director, staying in charge of the magazine’s global operations.

Wintour, who has been with Vogue since 1988, took over from former editor-in-chief Grace Mirabella.

Read more: Stars shine at Met Gala, showcasing Black dandyism

As Chief Content Officer for Condé Nast, Anna Wintour oversees all of the company’s global brands, including Wired, Vanity Fair, GQ, AD, Condé Nast Traveler, Glamour, Bon Appétit, Tatler, The World of Interiors, Allure, and many more, except for The New Yorker, which is managed by David Remnick.

A British-American journalist, Wintour is considered one of the most influential fashion magazine editors globally, and has shaped the fashion industry for decades

Anna Wintour is best known for her bob haircut and sharp fashion sense.