What really happened to the ‘infamous’ Annabelle Doll?

The Annabelle Doll, a spooky figure made famous by The Conjuring films, recently became the centre of wild online rumours. Social media users were left terrified after several viral videos claimed the haunted doll had gone missing.

However, experts have now confirmed that the viral Annabelle Doll was never lost and the public was never in danger.

Tony Spera, Director of the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR), shared with Newsweek that the Annabelle Doll was only taken on a short tour.

The aim was to let fans of paranormal activity witness the real Annabelle Doll in person. “The doll has never been missing,” said Spera. “She was safely with our team the entire time.”

The viral Doll, a Raggedy Ann-style figure, has been connected to dark legends since it was placed in the Warren Occult Museum in Connecticut.

Paranormal experts Ed and Lorraine Warren once claimed the doll was linked to demonic activity. The museum, where the doll is kept in a glass box, has been closed to the public since 2018.

Despite this, the team behind NESPR recently took the Doll on a carefully planned tour. This decision caused alarm for horror fans, especially because Lorraine Warren once said the doll should never be moved.

Several TikTok users reacted strongly to the news. One video with over 2.6 million views warned, “Lorraine tried to warn you—this doll is dangerous.”

Other TikToks connected the supposed “disappearance” of the Annabelle Doll to unrelated events, such as a fire at a plantation and a prison escape.

The NESPR team acted quickly to clear up the rumours. A video posted on Facebook by investigator Ryan Buell showed the Annabelle Doll safe and sound at the museum. A sign in the footage reads, “Annabelle is back home resting. For now.”

Spera also explained that the team travelled with a Catholic priest, who regularly performed blessings on the Annabelle Doll. “The doll was always under our care and protection,” he said. “There was never any real threat.”

The Annabelle Doll may be a scary sight in films, but in real life, it remains locked away—just as it should be.