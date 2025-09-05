Annabelle doll tour host Dan Rivera's cause of death revealed

More than six weeks after Dan Rivera died during the haunted Annabelle doll tour, the paranormal investigator’s cause of death has been revealed.

More than a month after New England Society for Psychic Research’s lead investigator, Dan Rivera, 54, was found dead in his hotel room in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, on July 13, during the ‘Devils on the Run Tour’, featuring the infamous Annabelle Doll, Adams County coroner, Francis Dutrow, has confirmed his cause of death.

In a statement, obtained by a foreign publication, the coroner confirmed that the paranormal researcher’s death was cardiac-related.

“Mr. Rivera had a known history of cardiac issues, which were consistent with the findings,” the statement read. “It is also confirmed that Annabelle was not present in the room at the time of his passing.”

It is worth mentioning here that the authorities, who found Rivera’s dead body in the hotel room, had previously confirmed that they did not observe anything ‘unusual or suspicious’ at the scene, as opposed to the speculations linking his death to the researcher’s paranormal hobbies.

Notably, Dan Rivera was widely known as a ghost hunter and attracted a sizable social media following through his coverage of the chilling lore surrounding Annabelle’s haunted past. He was among the few faces of the tour which brought the allegedly haunted doll across the U.S.

