Anne Hathaway advocates for size-inclusive models in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

Anne Hathaway managed to get “size-inclusive” models parts into the new tentpole Hollywood sequel from 20th Century Studios, The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Anne Hathaway took a stand for size-inclusive models to be featured in the new film, The Devil Wears Prada 2, as she had had enough of models who looked too thin and “skeletal.” Hathaway encouraged the producers to cast more authentic-looking models for the upcoming film. Meryl Streep called out Hathaway for her brave decision to speak her mind regarding this delicate and important matter.

Back in the 1990’s, supermodels had to be thin. Really thin. In 2026, not so much. In the new fashion movie, The Devil Wears Prada 2, actresses were cast who look more down-to-earth than your typical 1990’s/2000 fashion model. Those actresses have Hathaway to thank, who spoke to the producers on their behalf.

Lucy Liu and Bridgerton‘s Simone Ashley are among the diverse actresses chosen for parts in The Devil Wears Prada 2. While Sydney Sweeney, a traditional model type, was cut from the movie, Streep encouraged Hathaway’s decision to be brave in asking for what she really wanted in terms of the casting of the models. That choice of Hathaway to ask for changes resulted in a very different range of looks in terms of the outer appearance of the models in the new comedy fashion picture.

Helen J. Shen also reaped the benefits of Hathaway’s efforts with a part in the next comedy sequel due out on May 1st. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is a much different animal than 2006’s original film. These days, diversity is everything, and Streep’s Miranda Priestly isn’t going to be the same stuck-up queen she was in the old movie in the new movie.

Hathaway plays a woman pop star on the edge in the recent A24 hit, Mother Mary, which is a big hit at the specialty domestic box office these days. Hathaway’s fight for diversity makes her a truly admirable star, and girls watching her upcoming sequel to The Devil Wears Prada will see her loyalty and dedication to her craft, thanks to the work she demonstrates on-screen in the sequel.

20th Century Studios is most likely hoping for the new comic sequel to do really well at the box office. After 20 years, do Streep and Hathaway still have what it takes to open a film at the box office? See The Devil Wears Prada 2’s box-office results in about a week and a half or so to find out. Hathaway may soon be double-dipping into movie screens between her work in the terrific Mother Mary and the upcoming fashion movie sequel extravaganza.

Leave your thoughts on Anne Hathaway’s successful fight for diverse models in her newest sequel below in the comments section. Readers seeking to support this type of content can visit our Patreon Page and become one of FilmBook’s patrons. Readers seeking more movie news can visit our Movie News Page, our Movie News Twitter Page, and our Movie News Facebook Page. Want up-to-the-minute notifications? FilmBook staff members publish articles by Email, Mobile App, Google News, Apple News, Feedly, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Tumblr, Pinterest, Reddit, Telegram, Mastodon, Flipboard, Bluesky, and Threads. This news was brought to our attention by Variety.