Anne Hathaway calls reuniting with Christopher Nolan for 'The Odyssey' a "homecoming"

Academy Award-winning Anne Hathaway reveals her exciting reunion with ingenious filmmaker Christopher Nolan in his upcoming film The Odyssey.

A 12-year gap since their last partnership, Hathaway called a return to a Nolan production “more emotional and more artistic. It is sort of like coming home.”

The director of this modern epic translation of Homer’s Greek timeless poem is Christopher Nolan.

The film features Matt Damon in the role of Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope and Tom Holland as their son. This would also be Hathaway and Nolan’s third project as they joined forces in 2012, in The Dark Knight Rises and 2014, in Interstellar. Film, The Odyssey is scheduled to be released in 2026.

Why Returning to Nolan’s Set Felt Like Coming Home

InNolan’s epic adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic OdysseusMatt Damon’s feature film wifeNath Hathaway,N offered her take on what it is like working with the director again after fifteen years:

She explained that amidst the enormous scope of his creations, there is still a general consistency with how Nolan works:

One of the things I was so thrilled to find out is that Chris is such a consistent human. You make so many amazing movies in all different genres and yet how you approach it, your respect for your crew, how hard you think and prepare-that’s here to stay. -Anne Hathaway

As Nolan stayed a steady creative anchor, Hathaway confessed that most of the changes on set could be attributed to herself as an actress.

Before they shot The Dark Knight Rises (2012) and Interstellar (2014), Hathaway was still at the beginning of his career. Today, in 12 years, Nolan has led hits like Dunkirk and Tenet and Oppenheimer picked up numerous Oscars, and Hathaway has moved to one of the best Hollywood stars.

I guess I was different. I think I was fortunate that I got to make two films with you at a point in my life when I was still kind of at the beginning… So ironic that my desire to return to one of Chris’ sets was the foundation for my own love of Penelope.

Hathaway concluded with high praise for Nolan’s unique environment:

Exactly. Nothing compares. It does have that kind of homecoming feel to it that you’re just in the zenith of what is that you’re doing. I’ve never seen anything above this.

A Golden Era for Anne Hathaway

The reunion takes place at a very busy and successful time for Hathaway. Not only does she have her big role in The Odyssey, but she’s also still riding the big wave of huge mainstream success after returning to her career-defining fashion world in the very much anticipated The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Having just watched Nolan enjoy a seven-Oscar extravaganza for Oppenheimer, The Odyssey now stands as one of the most eagerly awaited film events of the season.