Anne Hathaway calls Tom Holland 'Dream Son' during 'The Odyssey' promotion

As Anne Hathaway continues to promote her upcoming movie while expecting her third child, she has lauded her The Odyssey co-star, Tom Holland, calling him the “dream son.”

In a conversation with eTalk, Hathaway discussed her experience playing Penelope, the mother of Holland’s character Telemachus, and compared her real-life journey as a parent to her performance on screen.

“First of all, I have to say, as a mom in real life, I very much hope all of my children grow up to be as wonderful as my on-screen child,” Anne Hathaway stated, adding, “Dream son.”

The remarks were made a few weeks after the Oscar-winning actress revealed that she and her husband, Adam Shulman, are expecting their third child. In June, Hathaway—who already shares sons Jonathan and Jack with Shulman—posted a video on Instagram to announce her pregnancy.

Discussing her experience starring in The Odyssey, Anne Hathaway also complimented director Christopher Nolan, Holland, and fellow cast member Matt Damon, noting that the environment on set was built on mutual respect and affection.

“We have this amazing script, brilliant actors, but I just really love Tom, and I really love Matt, and I love Chris,” she stated. “Even though this was this big, epic movie, it was really grounded in an intimate appreciation of each other and respect for each other.”

Hathaway added that the cast was driven by a common goal to deliver performances deserving of Nolan’s vision.

“I don’t think any of us wanted to let Chris down, so I think we all just kind of harnessed our highest strength and our highest passion, and we just tried to be actors who were worthy of being in a Chris Nolan movie,” Hathaway explained.

Ahead of the film’s July 17 premiere, the actress has been displaying her growing baby bump while promoting The Odyssey across New York, London, and Paris.