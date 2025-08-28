Anne Hathaway falls down the stairs on 'Devil Wears Prada 2' set

Hollywood A-lister Anne Hathaway was left embarrassed as she tumbled down the stairs on a broken shoe while filming for the much-buzzed ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ in NYC.

As the OG cast members of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ continue to film the hotly-anticipated sequel in New York, Anne Hathaway, aka Andy Sachs, had an awkward moment on the sets, on Wednesday, when dressed in a posh attire of her character, the actor tripped, all the way down the stairs, after a block heel of her sandal snapped off.

In the on-set photos, doing rounds on the internet, ‘The Princess Diaries’ star can be seen dressed in a beige plaid-patterned blouse, with a black pleated skirt and a matching pair of strappy heels, which let her down.

However, Hathaway quickly gathered herself and maintained, “I’m fine!” to the onlookers in the NYC streets.

It is yet to be understood if it was a mishap or if the fall was a part of the script.

Notably, Hathaway, along with co-stars Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, returns to reprise their iconic characters of Andy Sachs, Miranda Priestly, Emily Charlton and Nigel Kipling, respectively, for the sequel of the fashion dramedy, 19 years after the first film.

They will join Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Pauline Chalamet, Justin Theroux, Tracie Thomas, Tibor Ravitz, Simone Ashley, Rachel Bloom, B.J. Novak, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Conrad Ricamora, and Kenneth Branagh in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’, helmed by David Frankel, and scheduled to arrive in theatres in May 2026.

