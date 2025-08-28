Anne Hathaway falls down the stairs on 'Devil Wears Prada 2' set

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Aug 28, 2025
    • -
  • 5 views
    • -
  • 286 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 2 min
Anne Hathaway falls down the stairs on 'Devil Wears Prada 2' set
Share Post Using...

Comments (0)

    Leave a Comment