Anne Hathaway Drops Exciting Update on Long-Awaited 'Princess Diaries 3' Sequel

Anne Hathaway has confirmed that The Princess Diaries 3 is in the works, and she’s “100% ready” to reprise her role as Mia Thermopolis.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Hathaway revealed that she’s “constantly working” on the script with her team, but the project hasn’t been officially greenlit yet.

The actress explained that The Devil Wears Prada 2 took over her focus, making it impossible to concentrate on both projects simultaneously.

However, she’s now prioritizing The Princess Diaries 3 and is determined to “knock it out of the park” given the high expectations surrounding the sequel.

The Princess Diaries 3 is shaping up to be a star-studded affair, with Adele Lim, the talented director behind Crazy Rich Asians, at the helm. The script is being penned by Flora Greeson, and the cast is looking promising, with Anne Hathaway reprising her iconic role as Mia Thermopolis and Chris Pine likely returning as Nicholas Devereaux.

Author Meg Cabot, who penned the original book series, expressed optimism about the project’s progress, stating that a script is in place and they’re waiting for Hathaway’s schedule to clear ⁴.

About Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway is a talented American actress who gained widespread recognition for her roles in The Princess Diaries (2001) and its sequel, Royal Engagement (2004). Hathaway’s versatility shines in films like Les Misérables (2012), where she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, and The Dark Knight Rises (2012), playing Selina Kyle/Catwoman.

Some notable works include:

Early Career: Get Real (1999), Nicholas Nickleby (2002), Ella Enchanted (2004)

Breakthrough Roles: The Devil Wears Prada (2006), Rachel Getting Married (2008)

Recent Projects: The Idea of You (2024), Mothers’ Instinct (2024), The Odyssey (2026)

Hathaway’s impressive range and talent have earned her numerous awards and nominations, solidifying her position as one of Hollywood’s most respected actresses.