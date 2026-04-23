Anne Hathaway was gifted a Quran during a promotional event for her upcoming film, The Devil Wears Prada 2. She received the religious book after she went viral for saying ‘Inshallah’ during her previous interview.

The 43-year-old Hollywood star recently graced the London premiere of her highly anticipated movie, which also marked her return to the screen alongside Meryl Streep.

Anne Hathaway made headlines in a recent interview after she used the phrase “Inshallah” while reflecting on her life and its duration. During a conversation with People magazine, she shared her aspirations for the future, stating, “I want to have a long, healthy life, Inshallah. I hope so”.

Fans began to share their thoughts on the incident as well. Many took to social media to commend the Oscar-winning actress for her graceful handling of the surprise. One user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Anne handled that with such genuine grace. One casual ‘inshallah’ and a fan brings the full religious text to the Prada premiere. Peak wholesome fan moment!”

Another comment noted, “Hope she can read and understand Arabic.” A different reaction noted, “She said one word in an interview, and someone showed up with a WHOLE religious text at the premiere. People move fast”.

Another user criticized those who reacted negatively to Hathaway using “Inshallah.” A post stated, “It’s kinda sweet, shows how much that one word meant to someone. She looked surprised but took it with a smile, no big drama. People are acting like she is converting on the red carpet or something, but it’s probably just a nice gesture from a fan who felt acknowledged.” The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to have its global theatrical release on May 1.

This latest installment arrives two decades after the original release, featuring Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci reprising their roles, with Justin Theroux and Kenneth Branagh joining the cast as new characters. At the red-carpet event, Hathaway encountered an unexpected moment when a fan presented her with a religious text, surprising those around her. As she graciously accepted the book, the footage quickly gained traction online.

Also, “Inshallah” is an Arabic term meaning “God willing.” Her remarks were widely circulated on social media. On April 22, during the screening of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in London, the Oscar-winning actress was seen being offered the religious text by a fan, which she accepted with a smile. Their brief interaction quickly went viral. “Thank you so much. That’s very kind,” Hathaway is heard saying as the fan encourages her to read the text. She nods in agreement.