Anne Hathaway embraced elegant maternity style as she attended the world premiere of The Odyssey in London on Monday, July 6.

The Oscar-winning actress, 43, showcased her growing baby bump in a strapless blue gown adorned with floral accents.

Hathaway smiled for photographers as she gently cradled her bump, completing the look with loose waves, drop earrings and a bold red lipstick.

The premiere marks one of Hathaway’s first major public appearances since announcing her pregnancy last month. She is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman. The couple are already parents to two sons, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6.

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Just days before the premiere, Hathaway attended The Odyssey photocall in London wearing a flowing white Blumarine Resort 2027 high-low dress with cascading ruffles, sheer balloon sleeves and an off-the-shoulder neckline.

She paired the summery ensemble with brown suede knee-high boots, gold jewelry and a heart-shaped white Chanel handbag, while keeping her makeup soft and natural.

Hathaway revealed her pregnancy on June 19 in a joyful Instagram video, wearing a flowing white dress as she cradled her baby bump. Since sharing the news, she has continued to showcase chic maternity fashion during outings in New York City.

Hathaway stars in The Odyssey, one of the year’s most anticipated films, and has been actively promoting the project while embracing her signature polished maternity style.