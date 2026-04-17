Anne Hathaway is bringing back one of fashion cinema’s most memorable moments, this time with a humorous twist involving her former costar Meryl Streep.

During a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Hathaway playfully accused Streep of taking her famous cerulean sweater from The Devil Wears Prada. The lighthearted moment came after host Stephen Colbert mentioned that Streep had recently appeared on the show to promote the film’s upcoming sequel.

“Yeah, she stole my sweater!” Hathaway quipped, interrupting with a grin as the audience burst into laughter. Colbert quickly joined in on the joke, confirming the playful accusation.

The comment refers to the now-iconic cerulean sweater worn by Hathaway’s character, Andy Sachs, in the 2006 film. The piece became a pop culture staple thanks to Streep’s unforgettable monologue as Miranda Priestly, breaking down the significance of the seemingly simple shade of blue.

Fans were quick to connect the dots after Streep appeared on the show earlier this month wearing a strikingly similar blue sweater. The piece, however, was a custom design created for the actress, sparking nostalgia for the original film rather than any real wardrobe mix-up.

The exchange arrives as anticipation builds for The Devil Wears Prada 2, which will reunite much of the original cast, including Hathaway, Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. The sequel is set to hit theaters on May 1.