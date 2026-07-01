Anne Hathaway turned heads in New York City on Tuesday as she stepped out in a striking head-to-toe red ensemble that proudly showcased her baby bump as she kicked off promotions for her upcoming film, The Odyssey.

The 43-year-old actor embraced bold maternity fashion in a vivid red Ashlyn jumpsuit featuring a low scoop neckline, a gathered peplum waist, and draped harem-style trousers.

She paired the statement look with matching Aquazzura stiletto sandals, a heart-shaped Alaïa handbag, and sparkling Bulgari jewelry, including the brand’s iconic Tubogas necklace and Serpenti Tubogas watch.

Her latest appearance followed another stylish outing a day earlier, when Hathaway opted for an all-black ensemble with black-and-white L’Agence heels, a Dior handbag, and a copy of Sarah J. Maas’ fantasy novel Crescent City in hand.

Anne Hathaway kept her pregnancy largely under wraps during the The Devil Wears Prada 2 promotional tour earlier this year, choosing flowing gowns and relaxed tailoring from late March through May. She publicly announced that she is expecting her third child on June 19 with a heartfelt Instagram video, shortly after photos of her baby bump surfaced during a vacation in St. Tropez.

The Oscar-winning actor and her husband, Adam Shulman, whom she married in 2012, are already parents to two sons, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6.