Anne Hathaway Praises Husband Adam's Unwavering Support

Anne Hathaway has opened up about her husband Adam Shulman’s incredible support during a particularly demanding year, describing him as “the most extraordinary person I’ve ever met”.

The actress, who recently celebrated her 14th wedding anniversary, credits Shulman for being her rock, handling everything from family responsibilities to being her emotional anchor.

With five film releases in 2026, including “The Devil Wears Prada 2” and “Mother Mary”, Hathaway acknowledges that this year has been anything but ordinary.

Shulman, a jewelry designer and film producer, has been by her side, managing their household and caring for their two sons, Jonathan (10) and Jack (6).

Hathaway praises Shulman’s exceptional parenting skills, calling him a “spectacular” dad.

“I’m so lucky that he’s my partner that I spend my life with,” Hathaway said. “If I didn’t know that before this past year, I think I really know it now, because with absolutely everything he’s just, he’s on it. He holds it down.”

She added, “I hope that doesn’t sound like I’m bragging, but he’s a dream partner to me.”

Shulman is “a wonderful cook,” Hathaway said, adding, “That’s one of the ways that I really value him.” She also said she’s thankful that she and her husband “work well together.”

Their love story began in 2008 at the Palm Springs Film Festival, and they’ve been inseparable since. The couple’s commitment to each other and their family is truly inspiring.