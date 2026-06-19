Anne Hathaway is expecting her third child! The 43-year-old actress and her husband, Adam Shulman, revealed the wonderful news on June 19, 2026.

They made the announcement in a lovely Instagram video. The post was accompanied by the well-known song “Baby I’m Yours” sung by Barbara Lewis. The video, which is so sweet, Anne is seen entering the room with her hands on her stomach then happily showing her baby bump. Her caption was short and simple: “x Baby, I’m yours x.”

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman are married since 2012 and have two children already: Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6. With the birth of the new baby, their family of five will be complete.

The couple’s joyful news has generated a lot of positive reactions among fans. Liz reports an insider saying that Anne was very visible pregnant when she was on a family yacht trip in Saint-Tropez, which was the source of the rumor and very quickly led to a celebration.

Anne Hathaway isn’t new to the limelight while being pregnant. She has explained in interviews the difference she experienced between her first and second pregnancies. The filming of The Witches happened while she was pregnant with her second child during which she mentioned that beginning of pregnancy for her was quite easy compared to first time when she was mostly on the couch, eating quesadillas and ice cream.

Hathaway has also been very open about the topic of fertility and the emotional aspects of family expansion, which explains why this latest happy news is so touching for many of her fans.

Besides playing a mother role, which Anne Hathaway is going to do very soon, she has a lot on her plate in 2026: acting in such films like The Odyssey and Verity are only the tip of the iceberg.

The indulging of this newest chapter of motherhood is what Anne is doing at the moment. The congratulations are coming almost non-stop from the world of entertainment and beyond.