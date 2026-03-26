Anne Hathaway protests against skinny models for 'Devil Wears Prada 2'

Meryl Streep revealed that Anne Hathaway took a stand against skinny models in the upcoming sequel.

In the recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she shared that the pair attended a runway show during Milan Fashion Week and both were stunned by the troubling physique of the models on display.

Streep further stated, “I was struck by how not only beautiful and young everyone seems young to me, but alarmingly thin the models were. I thought that all had been addressed years ago. Annie clocked it too, and she made a beeline to the producers about it, securing promises that the models in the show that we were putting together for our film would not be so skeletal! She’s a stand-up girl”.

The revelation added a contemporary layer to the highly anticipated sequel, which opens in theatres on May 1. Filming in New York City drew massive crowds, with Streep noting that neither she nor Hathaway anticipated the overwhelming response.

“Even though we were aware of the impact of the first film two decades ago, I think none of us was prepared for the ambush of both goodwill and avid attention that engulfed us,” Streep said. “We needed police barriers and crowd control. Buses of fans turned up, and paparazzi swarmed and, in one case, kept jumping in front of the camera and the shot and got in a kerfuffle with the crew. Annie kept her cool, but I was unnerved.”

The original The Devil Wears Prada became a cultural phenomenon upon its 2006 release, and the sequel has been one of the most talked-about projects of the year. Hathaway’s behind-the-scenes advocacy reflects a growing industry conversation about body representation and the ethical treatment of models in fashion-focused productions.