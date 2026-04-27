Anne Hathaway revealed her performance in Mother Mary was inspired by Jessica Chastain. She performed a spooky dance routine in the new psychological drama-thriller film, and Anne has revealed that Jessica, her showbiz pal, inspired her dance.

She told Entertainment Weekly, “I have to give a shout out to Jessica Chastain, who, when she did A Doll’s House, did a danse macabre on stage that I saw right before I left to start this, and it just blew my mind and made me wanna go even deeper than I already had gone”.

She further claimed that the key to her performance was mastering the art of looking “possessed” while dancing.

The Princess Diaries actress said, “It’s not just about the performance, it’s about looking like something else is coming through, that you are actually possessed by something”. Anne recently also revealed that she spoke to Charli XCX in preparation for Mother Mary.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip The actress played the titular character in the new movie, which follows the psychosexual affair between pop singer Mary and fashion designer Sam, and The Devil Wears Prada star opened up about the fact that she reached out to Charli in preparation for her role.

Anne Hathaway told PEOPLE magazine at that time, “The person that I spoke to was Charli… I wanted to talk to her about the music; she wrote such amazing music that I was going to perform. But I also just had a lot of questions for her about what her life was like, what the experience of being a pop star was.”