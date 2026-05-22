Anne Hathaway reveals her 'two braided' face lift hack

Anne Hathaway speaks up on the ongoing rumors about her plastic surgery during an interview.

In an interview with Elle, in question about how she creates her lifted look for getting through a certain braided hairdo for her way to quell speculations, “We’re at a time when people feel very confident in assuming what they think is fact, and sometimes what they think is accurate, and sometimes it’s not”.

She continued, “The speculation has gotten so loud that you do feel the need to just get your truth out there, and I’ll probably always wonder, ‘Should I have posted that or not? Should I have just kept going and done the thing that makes me happy and makes me feel more confident on the red carpet?’ But I felt like the conversation was becoming distracting.”

“Also, by the way, these are huge medical decisions that people are presuming,” added the Devil Wears Prada star. “I wanted to show that, like, no, I didn’t make a huge medical decision. It’s just two braids.”

She also confessed, “By the way, the other thing about all this is, I might still get a facelift someday”.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Interstellar star also reflected on how she dealt with criticism at the start of her career.

“One of the things about younger me is she was really scared, and I think that fear made me harsh with myself,” she shared.

“I shudder at the thought that I might have inadvertently been harsh with other people while I was being harsh with myself. I actually get nauseous thinking about it,” added Anna.