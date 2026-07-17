Anne Hathaway reveals unique challenge of filming The Odyssey

Actress Anne Hathaway, who recently disclosed that nobody on the set of The Odyssey was a master during the production because of Christopher Nolan’s ambitious approach to filmmaking, stated the entire cast and crew were learning together.

Heathaway recalled how filming started nearly quickly every morning and complimented the professionalism on set, talking about the journey.

“It’s really pro,” she added, then continued, “During our sequence, which is the interior of the Ithacan Palace, for a month you had hundreds of people standing on their marks, ready to go at 7 a.m. every single day. You could hear a pin drop. Everybody was focused, and usually by 7:05 we were filming.”

Anne Hathaway praised Nolan’s methodical approach for maintaining production efficiently, calling the filmmaker “regimented” and “consistent.”

She did point out that The Odyssey posed a special difficulty, though, as it was the first feature picture to be shot exclusively on IMAX cameras.

“Nobody was an expert on this one because it was the first time a film had ever been shot entirely on IMAX,” Hathaway stated, further adding, “That meant there were no veterans on set. Everybody was starting at square one.”

The actor claims that everyone participating in the production felt an even greater feeling of teamwork as a result of the joint learning experience.

She continued saying, “We really had to be there for each other in a way that went even deeper than a usual film,” she added.

Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, and Anne Hathaway are among the ensemble cast members in Nolan’s rendition of Homer’s epic poem, The Odyssey.