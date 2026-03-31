Anne Hathaway rocks cerulean blue sweatshirt in nod to ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’

Anne Hathaway is paying homage to a fan-favorite moment from the original The Devil Wears Prada as she kicks off the press tour for the highly anticipated sequel.

In a recent Instagram Stories post shared by stylist Ashley Afriyie on March 29, Hathaway was photographed wearing a white hoodie sweatshirt emblazoned with a large blue Pantone square and the word “ceruleo,” the Italian term for cerulean.

The nod references the 2006 film scene in which Hathaway’s character, Andy Sachs, is schooled on the importance of a cerulean blue sweater by Meryl Streep’s fashion editor Miranda Priestly.

“#CeruleanBlue has entered the chat,” Afriyie captioned the post, delighting fans who quickly drew connections to the iconic scene.

Social media erupted with excitement, with one fan writing, “It’s not just blue, it’s not turquoise, it’s not lapis. It’s actually cerulean!”

Anna Hathaway has previously teased her return to Andy Sachs’ world. In July 2025, she shared a TikTok showing herself in a cerulean blue sweater and unkempt hair, playfully captioned “Heading to werk #dwp2.”

The sequel will bring back Streep as Miranda Priestly, alongside original stars Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. Reports suggest the story will follow Priestly navigating the decline of traditional magazine publishing while facing off against Blunt’s character, now a high-powered executive in the luxury industry.