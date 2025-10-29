Anne Hathaway shares sweet PDA with husband at WWD Honors red carpet

Anne Hathaway is painting the town red with love!

On Tuesday, October 28, The Devil Wears Prada star stepped out with her husband Adam Shulman to grace the red carpet for the WWD Honors.

During the event, held at Cipriani South Street in Lower Manhattan, the loved-up couple put the PDA on full display as she nuzzled the 44-year-old jewelry designer’s head while sharing a laugh in front of the photographers.

Anne Hathaway looked breath-takingly gorgeous in a red ruffled Valentino gown, featuring hand-tied straps, which was selected by her stylist Erin Walsh.

She completed her look with minimal jewelry and bold scarlet lips, expertly applied by makeup artist Jillian Dempsey – the wife of Grey’s Anatomy alum Patrick Dempsey.

For the hairstyle, the 42-year-old chose hairstylist Orlando Pita, who coiffed a voluminous partial updo for her which accentuated the backless frock.

At WWD Honors, Anne presented Valentino co-founder Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti with the John B. Fairchild Honor for lifetime achievement. She held hands with the 83-year-old designer Giammetti, whom she famously enlisted to create her custom wedding gown back in 2012.

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman, who first met at the Palm Springs Festival in January 2008, celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in September.

During their more than a decade long marriage, the couple welcomed two son, a 9-year-old Jonathan Rosebanks and a 6-year-old Jack.