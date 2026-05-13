Anne Hathaway shares why she enjoys filming with Aussie actors

Anne Hathaway has opened up about what she enjoys most about working with Australian actors.

The Oscar-winning actress appeared on Australian breakfast show Sunrise on Wednesday, where she reflected on her experiences collaborating with stars such as Hugh Jackman and Rebel Wilson.

“I think playfulness,” Hathaway said when asked what stands out most about Australian performers. “I think Aussies are very private about taking it seriously. I think it is very, just, ‘have a great time.’ The vibe is that nobody takes themselves seriously.”

Despite their laid-back approach, Anne Hathaway noted that Australian actors remain deeply committed to their craft behind the scenes.

“Secretly, everyone is taking the work seriously,” she added.

Anne Hathaway previously worked alongside Jackman in the 2012 musical adaptation of Les Misérables and starred opposite Wilson in the 2019 comedy The Hustle.

The actress is recently appeared with Australian actor Patrick Brammall in the sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2, where Brammall plays her love interest.

The original The Devil Wears Prada starred Hathaway alongside Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci and became a global hit after its release in 2006.