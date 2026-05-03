Anne Hathaway Shines in "Mother Mary": A Star-Studded Collaboration

Anne Hathaway’s latest film, “Mother Mary,” is making waves, and the talented actress is opening up about her experience working with Grammy-winning producer Jack Antonoff.

The film, a psychological drama with a dark pop-rock twist, features Hathaway as a pop star navigating her past and present.

Hathaway collaborated with Antonoff, Charli XCX, and FKA twigs on the film’s soundtrack, “Mother Mary: Greatest Hits,” which dropped digitally on April 17. The album includes seven original songs, with “Burial” and “My Mouth Is Lonely for You” released as singles.

Hathaway’s vocals have received praise, and she’s even compared her character to Taylor Swift, a longtime collaborator of Antonoff’s.

The Soundtrack Behind the Story

The soundtrack is a key element of “Mother Mary,” blending high-energy concert sequences with intimate, atmospheric moments. Daniel Hart’s original score complements the film’s gothic and psychological themes.

The songs, written by Antonoff and Charli XCX, capture the protagonist’s blend of arena-pop spectacle and raw vulnerability.

A Star-Studded Cast

“Mother Mary” boasts an impressive cast, including Michaela Coel, Hunter Schafer, Kaia Gerber, and FKA twigs.

The film explores themes of identity, fame, and artistic collaboration, set against the backdrop of a mysterious and potentially supernatural connection between the lead characters.