Anne Hathaway Spills the Tea on Emily Blunt's Genius in The Devil Wears Prada 2

Anne Hathaway is praising her co-star Emily Blunt for her contribution to a standout moment in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

During a special premiere event, Hathaway revealed that Blunt suggested increasing the screen time for the core four – Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, and herself. This suggestion led to one of the film’s most emotional scenes, where the four are finally reunited .

The sequel, which hits theaters on May 1, 2026, brings back the iconic quartet, with Blunt reprising her role as Emily Charlton, a high-powered luxury brand executive.

Hathaway and Blunt have both expressed their excitement about reuniting with Streep and Tucci, citing the chemistry between them as a highlight of the film.

Meanwhile, Emily mirrored the sentiment of the emotional reunion, noting, “All of us together were like this very accelerated family on the first one. So to come back together, it was really powerful for me being in that table read. I was like, ‘Oh sh-t, we’re doing this.”

The Devil Wears Prada 2 tackles timely themes like the decline of print journalism and shifting power dynamics in the media industry. With its sharp writing, nostalgic callbacks, and stylish flair, critics are predicting a box office hit.