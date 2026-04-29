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Anne Hathaway Spills the Tea on Emily Blunt's Genius in The Devil Wears Prada 2

  • By Maria Lopez
    • -
  • Apr 29, 2026
Anne Hathaway Spills the Tea on Emily Blunt's Genius in The Devil Wears Prada 2