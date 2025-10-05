Renowned for her parts in Les Misérables and The Devil Wears Prada, Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway has been collaborating with Adam Driver, star of Star Wars, on Ron Howard’s intense new movie, Alone at Dawn.

Two of Hollywood’s most celebrated actors are together on the Amazon MGM project to create an engrossing true-life battle thriller.

Based on Dan Schilling’s 2019 and Chapman’s sister Lori Longfritz’s story, the movie attempts to highlight one of America’s most recognized heroes’ unmatched bravery and unselfish sacrifice.

Famously known as Designated Survivor, Michael Russell Gunn developed the script, while Erin Cressida Wilson Amy Herzog refined the screenplay.

Howard’s artistic charisma will bring Chapman’s valor to life, while Hathaway and Driver will capture the brutality and passion of the conflict.

Read More: ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ casts new love interest for Anne Hathaway’s Andy Sachs

However, the production information is still engulfed, but the hustle indicated Alone at Dawn might incredibly be the year’s most engrossing and emotional movie.

The film depicts the unmatched true story of Air Force Combat Controller John Chapman and the intelligence officer who battled to achieve him a posthumous Medal of Honor.

Notably, Chapman is the first airman in nearly 50 years to get the honor, showcasing remarkable bravery during a ruthless 2002 war in Afghanistan.

Earlier this year, The ensemble cast of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ is getting even more star-studded with the entry of Patrick Brammall, to play love interest to Anne Hathaway’s Andy Sachs.