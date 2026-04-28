The first official teaser for Verity, the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling 2018 novel, has been unveiled, offering a chilling glimpse into the upcoming psychological thriller.

Released by Amazon MGM Studios on April 27, Monday, the teaser introduces viewers to a tense and unsettling story led by Dakota Johnson as Lowen Ashleigh, hired as a ghost writer for renowned author Verity Crawford.

At the centre of the story is Verity Crawford, played by Anne Hathaway, a once-renowned author now bedridden, and her husband Jeremy Crawford, portrayed by Josh Hartnett. The teaser opens with Lowen exploring the couple’s eerie home before becoming entangled in a complex and disturbing relationship with Jeremy.

In one of the teaser’s most haunting sequences, a seemingly intimate moment takes a sinister turn, blurring reality and illusion. The unsettling visuals are underscored by Kylie Minogue’s iconic track Can’t Get You Out of My Head, adding to the film’s eerie tone.

“Even with my generous warning, you’re going to continue to ingest my words,” Verity says in the teaser. “But no one thing,” Verity continues. “There is no light where we’re going. Darkness ahead.”

Directed by Michael Showalter and written by Nick Antosca, Verity follows Lowen as she uncovers a hidden manuscript that reveals disturbing secrets about the Crawford family. As she grows closer to Jeremy and his son, she is forced to question whether Verity’s writings are fictional stories or a chilling confession.

The film marks the latest of Hoover’s novels to be adapted for the big screen, following other popular titles such as It Ends With Us.

Verity is in theaters October 2.

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