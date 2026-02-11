Anne Hathaway wows alongside Emilia Jones at New York Fashion Week show

Anne Hathaway turned heads at Ralph Lauren’s New York Fashion Week show on Tuesday, February 10, stepping out in a striking semi-sheer brown ensemble that blended classic elegance with modern edge.

The 43-year-old actress looked radiant as she posed at the star-studded event, pairing the delicate dress with a dramatic feathered cape that added texture and flair to the look. Effortlessly polished, Hathaway once again proved why she remains a fashion week favorite.

She was joined at the glamorous showcase by British actress Emilia Jones, 23, who brought her own bold style to the front row. The daughter of singer Aled Jones stunned in a structured black leather corset teamed with a chic tan midi skirt. Completing the look with dark-rimmed sunglasses, Jones exuded understated cool.

Jones has been making waves on screen as well, recently starring in The Running Man alongside Glen Powell, further cementing her rising-star status in Hollywood

Supermodel Gigi Hadid stormed the runway as she modelled several outfits on the catwalk.

For the unversed, Anne Hathaway is gearing up to promote her upcoming movies, The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Coleen Hoover’s Verity.

Earlier this month, fans were treated to the first trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2, which teased an awkward onscreen reunion between Hathaway’s Andrea “Andy” Sachs and Meryl Streep’s formidable Miranda Priestly.