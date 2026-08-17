Anne Hathaway’s dream comes true with Disney Legend honor

After being recognized as a Disney Legend at the D23 Expo event on August 16, Anne Hathaway expressed that her goal has truly been realized. During the company’s weekend-long fan event on Sunday, the Hollywood actress was formally inducted into Disney’s Hall of Fame.

Following the major announcement, Hathaway was introduced on stage by Vogue editor Anna Wintour and The Devil Wears Prada filmmaker David Frankel. The Princess Diaries actress discussed her feelings after receiving this honor in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the event’s red carpet.

The 41-year-old star remarked, stating, “It’s the dream… It’s everything.”

When asked about spending this momentous occasion with her family and her children, Hathaway responded, “I am doubly privileged in that sense.” She pointed out that many people aspire to have children or pursue careers in acting, but “they don’t necessarily get blessed in that manner.”

She additionally informed ET, “It’s really overwhelming.”

Hathaway noted that moments like this are “when I tend to try to keep my worlds distinct because my kids deserve their privacy.” As a result, the actress shared that she is “overjoyed” on days like today when her family comes together.

Anne Hathaway became emotional and wiped away her tears before ending the interview, saying, “I am never crying in an interview again after having this baby.”

The actress and her husband, Adam Shulman, are currently expecting their third child.