Anne Hathaway’s ‘Inshallah’ moment sparks viral reaction online

Anne Hathaway is having a major cultural moment, but it’s a single word from a recent interview that has captured the internet’s full attention.

While promoting her upcoming projects, the actress sat down for a conversation with PEOPLE Magazine where she was asked about life in her 40s.

While sharing insights on aging, perspective and personal growth after more than two decades in the spotlight, Anne Hathaway described how her outlook has shifted over time. The actress shared she now values calmness and approaches life with greater curiosity rather than fear.

During the interview, she expressed a simple hope for the future, saying, “I want to live a long, healthy life, Inshallah, I hope so.”

The phrase, which means “if Allah wills,” quickly stood out to viewers and began circulating widely across social media.

Reacting to her remark, users on X quickly shared their thoughts, with many expressing surprise and amusement at Anne Hathaway’s use of the word “Inshallah.”

“Why did I hear Anne Hathaway say inshallah,” one asked.

While another added, “Did I just hear Anne Hathaway say in sha Allah in an interview or my ears are twitching?”

“Anne Hathaway saying “i hope i have a long healthy life, inshallah” is sending me oh my god,” wrote a third.

A fifth penned, “Anne Hathaway just saying ‘InshaAllah’ randomly during her people magazine interview caught me off guard and she used it and pronounced correctly too like she’s probably said it a billion times.”