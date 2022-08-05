Annual inflation soars to 38.63% after 0.82% weekly rise

The annual inflation in the country, after a weekly increase of 0.82%, has gone up to 38.63%, data issued by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics shows, ARY News reported.

According to the data issued by PBS, the weekly inflation rate in the country was 0.82% taking the annual rate to 38.63%. Prices of 33 essential items went up, four items decreased, while 14 items remained stationary.

Th price for onion went up by Rs18, tomatoes by Rs8.84, Moong Pulse by Rs11.12, Mash Pulse by Rs17.69, Masoor by Rs13.84 while Chickpea pulse went up by Rs6.09.

Moreover, the price for a dozen of eggs went up by Rs4.77, Garlic by Rs4.24, while a 20 kg flour bag increased by Rs2.58. The prices for sugar, rice, and ghee also went up in the last week.

However, the price of chicken dropped by Rs13.66 %, while per dozen bananas dropped by Rs3.54%. While prices of 14 items remained unchanged.

Pakistan’s annual inflation for the month of July, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), has reached 24.93 per cent, the highest year-on-year rise since November 2008.

According to data shared by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Monday, CPI inflation increased by 4.35pc compared to June.

