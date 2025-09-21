Anosh Ahmed Brings Mehfil-e-Milad to Karachi Press Club with Strong Media and Community Presence

Karachi: Pakistani-American philanthropist and entrepreneur Anosh Ahmed organized a grand Mehfil-e-Milad at the Karachi Press Club to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The event was arranged in collaboration with the Karachi Press Club and held as Eesal-e-Sawab for his late father, Nadeem Muhammad Ahmed.

The gathering brought together a large number of journalists from television, print, and digital platforms, many of whom attended with their families, making it a community-centered and spiritually uplifting occasion.

The program featured soulful recitations by some of Pakistan’s most celebrated naat khawans. Legendary reciter Alhaj Siddique Ismail was a highlight of the evening, filling the hall with his iconic voice.

He was joined by renowned naat reciters Faisal Hassan Naqshbandi, Muhammad Asad Ayub, Muhammad Zubair, and Sumair Ahmed.

Several journalists who are also known for their naat recitations—including Hafiz Salman Tariq, Ayaz Siddiqui, Wajid Hussain Ansari, Sibt-e-Hassan, and Shafiq Ahmed—also participated, making the event unique by combining faith with media presence. The evening was hosted by senior journalist A.H. Khanzada, who guided the program with dignity and grace.

In his address, Anosh Ahmed reminded the audience that Eid Milad-un-Nabi is not only a celebration but also an opportunity to reflect on the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH). He spoke about the values of compassion, justice, and unity, urging people to practice these principles in their daily lives.

“The Seerah of the Prophet is a complete guide for humanity, and true devotion is shown through service and action,” he emphasized. He expressed gratitude to the Karachi Press Club leadership for supporting the event and praised the media community for their strong participation.

A highlight of the evening was the lucky draw for a luxury five-star Umrah package, which was awarded to one journalist in attendance. Shields were also distributed among the naat khawans and members of the Karachi Press Club as a gesture of appreciation.

The event concluded with a traditional feast, where attendees shared food and conversations in a warm, welcoming environment.

Anosh Ahmed is widely recognized for his charitable work across Pakistan, Dubai, and the United States. From providing free healthcare and food distribution to disaster relief efforts, his work consistently combines service, leadership, and vision.

The Mehfil-e-Milad at Karachi Press Club stood as a reflection of his ongoing mission to bring communities together through faith, generosity, and shared values.